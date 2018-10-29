IFD: 93-year-old WWII vet, son displaced following generator fire

Posted 10:08 pm, October 29, 2018

Courtesy IFD

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An exterior generator caused a fire Monday night that displaced a World War II veteran and his son.

Just after 7:00 p.m., IFD was dispatched to the 60 block of W. Loretta Drive on the south side.

A 93-year-old WWII vet and his adult son were displaced as a result of the fire. An occupant told IFD the power to his side of the street was off all day and he used a generator to keep the house warm.

No one was injured and IFD estimates damages at $30,000.

 

