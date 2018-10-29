Don’t forget to ‘fall back’ an hour next weekend for Daylight Saving Time

Posted 12:34 pm, October 29, 2018, by , Updated at 12:39PM, October 29, 2018

It’s nearly time to set clocks back an hour.

Daylight Saving Time ends next Sunday, Nov. 4, meaning that when the clock strikes 2 a.m., we’ll “fall back” an hour to 1 a.m.

The time change will give you an extra hour of sleep. We’ll also get an extra hour of sunlight in the morning, but it will get darker faster.

Daylight Saving Time was developed to reduce electricity usage by extending daylight hours during the year, but not all Americans follow it. Hawaii and most of Arizona have opted out, as have the U.S. territories of Guam, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands and American Samoa.

While you’re setting your clocks back, fire officials say it’s also good time to install fresh batteries in smoke detectors.

Daylight Saving Time will return on Sunday, March 10, 2019.

