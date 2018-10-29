× Delaware County man faces attempted murder charge after allegedly firing at officer

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Delaware County arrested a 23-year-old man on Monday after he allegedly shot at an officer earlier this year.

Shane Shumate was arrested in the 200 block of W. Huntington St. in Montpelier just before 12:45 p.m. following an investigation dating back to January.

Before the officer-involved shooting, police believe Shumate punched his wife in the face and slammed her to the ground in front of their child.

When authorities went to take him into custody in at their Eaton residence, Shumate allegedly refused to answer the door and had a handgun in his right hand.

Police say as Shumate was leaving the back of the home, he raised his arm and fired one shot at an officer. The officer reportedly returned fire eight times with a rifle, striking Shumate.

He was then transported to Ball Memorial for treatment to gunshot wounds.

While authorities investigated the incident, Shumate was arrested for domestic battery on Feb. 9 and was later released.

According to documents, crime scene investigators determined the bullet allegedly came from Shumate’s black Chiappa .22 revolver. Police said they found five bullets in the six-bullet chamber and one shell casing.

Directly behind where an officer was standing, authorities said they found one bullet hole.

Following his arrest on Monday, Shumate faces charges of attempted murder, domestic battery and interference with reporting of a crime.