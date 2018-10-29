Can you help Spencer police identify 2 persons of interest in a vehicle theft?

SPENCER, Ind. – The Spencer Police Department is asking the public to help identify two persons of interest in a vehicle theft.

The vehicle, a 2009 tan/cream Ford Escape with registration number 862TMQ, was taken from the parking lot of the local Walmart on Saturday.

Police say two persons of interest were seen walking westbound on State Road 46 W. prior to the theft. The vehicle was then observed leaving westbound out of the store’s entrance.

Police ask that anyone who comes in contact with the vehicle or its occupants should immediately contact law enforcement by calling 911.

Anyone with information on this the whereabouts or any information on the suspects’ movements or identities should contact the Spencer Police Department at (812) 829-3932 or may leave a message for Sergeant Stevens at (812) 585-4030. Callers may remain anonymous.