Blazers continue to have Pacers’ number, Portland wins 103-93

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – If there’s one team that has the Pacers number, it’s the Portland Trail Blazers.

Home or away, Rip City has Indiana’s number. The Blazers came into Bankers Life Fieldhouse and knocked off Victor Oladipo and company 103-93 for their fourth win in their last five trips to Indianapolis. They’ve also beaten the Pacers nine straight in Oregon.

This time, it was the bench and the play of a former Purdue Big Ten player of the year that got the job done.

Portland’s subs outscored the Pacers bench mob 54-15 led by Caleb “Biggie” Swanigan. The ex-Boiler star, who had not played much in the first few weeks of the season, posted a double-double, 11 points and 10 rebounds to help the Rip City’s cause.

The Blazers also dominated the glass, outrebounding Indiana 50-35…a point of emphasis for the Pacers.

Indiana, who led at the half, had Victor Oladipo leading the way with 21 as every Pacers starter scored in double figures, but the offense seemed stagnant.

Portland’s impressive back court of Lillard and McCollum combined for 33.

Pacers fall to 4-3 on the year ahead of another road trip. They’ll visit New York to meet the Knicks Wednesday before facing the Bulls in Chicago Friday night.