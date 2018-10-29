A soggy Halloween for central Indiana

Rainfall for the month of October is running about an inch below average and it looks like we will take care of that deficit this week.

For Tuesday, expect sunny skies and gusty winds ahead of our next weather system on with highs in the 60s.

A strong cold front will move across the state and bring heavy rain late Tuesday night through Wednesday. The heaviest rain will fall during the day and taper off Wednesday evening. Another wave of moisture will soak the state Wednesday night through Thursday. 1-3 inches of rain is likely this week and flash flooding will develop by Thursday morning. Behind the cold front we’ll see a 20-degree temperature change by Thursday afternoon.

We’ll have another chance for rain Friday night and in the colder air Saturday morning a light rain/snow mix will be likely.

