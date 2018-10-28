‘The Simpsons’ to drop Apu over racial stereotype complaints

Posted 2:01 pm, October 28, 2018, by

The television series "The Simpsons" is said to be preparing to drop a long-running character in response to complaints of racial stereotypes, our sister-station KTLA reports.

In a recent interview, producer Adi Shankar delivered the news to IndieWire.

"I got some disheartening news back, that I’ve verified from multiple sources now: They’re going to drop the Apu character altogether,” said Shankar in an interview with IndieWire. “They aren’t going to make a big deal out of it, or anything like that, but they’ll drop him altogether just to avoid the controversy.”

Shankar told the website he believes the decision to yank  Apu and avoid the controversy is a mistake, especially for a show known for its social satire.

“If you are a show about cultural commentary and you are too afraid to comment on the culture, especially when it’s a component of the culture you had a hand in creating, then you are a show about cowardice,” said Shankar.

"The Simpsons" is in the middle of its 30th season.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.