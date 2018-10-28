× Silver Alert canceled after the body was found of a missing Cambridge City woman

HENRY COUNTY., Ind. — The Indiana State Police have canceled a Silver Alert for a missing Cambridge City woman after her body was found in Henry County on Sunday.

Rhea Joyce Cash, 76, was found deceased in the 9000 block of Bentonville Road just a half mile from where her vehicle was discovered, said Henry County authorities.

Cash went missing from Cambridge City on Saturday.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine her cause of death, but foul play isn’t suspected at this time.