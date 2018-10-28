Person shot on city’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — IMPD responded to a person shot a little before 9 p.m. tonight at the Pangea Cedars Apartments on the 3500 block of North Rybolt. Officers found a 25-year-old male who had been shot in the midsection. The man was on house arrest and had opened his door when the unknown assailant shot him.

The victim was awake and talking. EMS transported him to the hospital in serious but stable condition. There is no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

