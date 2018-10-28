Adam Vinatieri becomes NFL’s all-time scoring leader

Mario Kart becomes reality in Indianapolis

Posted 4:50 pm, October 28, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Mario Kart doesn't just exist in video games anymore. On Saturday, competitors on drift trikes raced through a course at the Circle City Industrial Complex. Racers had to dodge turtle shell water balloons, banana peels and super soakers.

