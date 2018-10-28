INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Kroger stores in nine Indiana cities took people's unwanted, unused or expired medications on Saturday. The Drug Enforcement Agency assisted in the event, and all medications will be properly discarded.
Kroger hosts drug take-back event
-
Golden retriever learns how to ‘snuggle’ to help owner with epilepsy
-
FDA just approved new migraine treatment drug by Eli Lilly
-
People can dispose of prescription drugs at Indiana State Police posts Saturday
-
AG files complaints against 3 Indiana nurses after drugs diverted
-
Two men arrested, accused of stealing from ISP trooper’s car in Columbus
-
-
Dozens of marchers protest insulin prices, ask for transparency from Eli Lilly
-
Two thyroid medications recalled because of potential problems with ingredient
-
Cancer concerns prompt FDA to expand recall of blood pressure drug valsartan
-
Eli Lilly gets FDA approval for new drug to prevent migraines
-
Study finds nearly 800 dietary supplements contained unapproved drug ingredients
-
-
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awards Indiana $25M to fight opioid abuse
-
2 dead in Kentucky Kroger shooting
-
FDA recalls common heart drug due to cancer concerns