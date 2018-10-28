Kroger hosts drug take-back event

Posted 4:04 pm, October 28, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Kroger stores in nine Indiana cities took people's unwanted, unused or expired medications on Saturday. The Drug Enforcement Agency assisted in the event, and all medications will be properly discarded.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.