Indianapolis man dead, another critical after shooting at golf resort in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – An Indianapolis man was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning in Monroe County.

At around 12:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the 2200 block of E. Pointe Rd. on the report of a fight that escalated into gun violence. When authorities arrvied, officers determined three people sustained injuries.

A 21-year-old man, later identified as Kemontie Jones, was produced dead in the scene. A second male was flown to an Indianapolis hospital in critical condition.

A third victim was treated and later released. Detectives believe there was only one shooter and they fled the scene.

“We do believe that the shooter came to Monroe Co to attend the party and is not a local resident. We do not feel that anyone located near the area where the event took place would be in any form of additional danger,” authorities wrote on the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.

The IndyStar reports that it happened at Eagle Pointe Golf Resort.

Residents of Monroe County located near the scene that have any information are urged to contact police at 812-349-2780.