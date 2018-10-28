Indiana school candidate’s name missing from some absentee ballots

Posted 2:18 pm, October 28, 2018, by

File image

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — Officials in a northwest Indiana city are sending new absentee ballots after a school board candidate’s name was missing.

Dangelo Coles says voters called him last week to say they didn’t see his name on the ballot in East Chicago. Five people are running for a school board seat.

Lake County’s acting elections director, Paula Miraldi, says it was a mistake . She says staff sent out about 30 absentee ballots that had been copied from a list that didn’t have Coles’ name.

Coles, who is making his first run for office, says he’s hired an attorney to possibly challenge results after the Nov. 6 election. He is dean of students at the Gary Lighthouse Charter Academy.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.