Closer look at winds for Sunday afternoon

I am looking closer at data concerning winds this afternoon and want to show you some of the information we look.

To start, I think you will notice an uptick in wind gusts starting between 2 pm and 3 pm.

Using a visualization tool we can look at projected wind speed and different levels of the atmosphere based off one computer model. Unlike text, this reads from right to left. The white vertical line shows the current time I took the screen grab. The orange vertical line indicates 3 pm Sunday. The white horizontal lines indicate different levels of the atmosphere. In this case, the lines mark 1,000 ft increments starting at 1,000 ft (1K).

In this image we are looking from the surface up to 6,200ft above the ground on the HRRR computer model.

Here is a break down of winds at 3pm:

600ft above ground winds = 40mph

1,200ft above ground winds = 46mph

4,000ft above ground winds = 58mph