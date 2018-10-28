Boston defeats Los Angeles to take World Series title

Posted 11:23 pm, October 28, 2018, by , Updated at 12:24AM, October 29, 2018

BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 19: The Boston Red Sox celebrate after defeating the Detroit Tigers in Game Six of the American League Championship Series at Fenway Park on October 19, 2013 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Red Sox defeated the Tigers 5-2 to clinch the ALCS in six games. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Boston Red Sox won their fourth World Series championship in 15 years, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 5 Sunday night behind David Price’s pitching and Steve Pearce’s power.

Alex Cora became the first manager from Puerto Rico to guide a team to the title. He’s just the fifth rookie skipper to do it overall.

After posting a team-record 108 wins during the regular season and romping through the AL playoffs, the Red Sox finished off a one-sided Series.

Price threw three-hit ball into the eighth inning. Pearce hit two home runs, a night after his homer and three-run double spurred a late rally.

Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez also connected as the Red Sox hit three homers off Clayton Kershaw.

Los Angeles lost Game 7 of the World Series last year to Houston, also at Dodger Stadium by the same 5-1 score.

