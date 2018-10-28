× Authorities investigating following three overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Three shootings happened early Sunday morning within four miles and 90 minutes of each other.

The first was around 1:30 a.m. in the area of 3100 N. Sherman Drive. Officers say they were flagged down. A 23-year-old had been shot in his right thigh.

The second happened at 2219 Central Avenue around 2 a.m. Someone was shot in the hip and arm. They are in the hospital in critical condition. Officers on scene spent a lot of time investigating a red Pontiac G6. Police do not think it was random.

Police are calling the details surrounding the third shooting that happened around 3 a.m. at 2500 North Sherman Drive suspicious. The victim told police officers he was shot while leaving a Halloween party and the victim’s girlfriend drove him to the hospitals. Officers say they weren’t able to find the crime scene.

IMPD is still investigating all three incidents. No information on possible suspects has been released.