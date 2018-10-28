× Adam Vinatieri breaks Morten Andersen’s all-time NFL scoring record

OAKLAND, Calif. – Adam Vinatieri has scored more points than any other player in NFL history.

He eclipsed Ben Davis’ Morten Andersen’s all-time scoring record of 2,544 with a 25-yard field goal at the end of the second quarter. He tied the record on a 26-yard field goal with 14:22 left in the second quarter.

Vinatieri already beat Andersen’s all-time field goals made record earlier this season at home against the Texans.

In the beginning of this week, it was not known if the GOAT would be kicking in Indy’s last game in Oakland. He aggravated a right groin injury Sunday vs. the Bills, leaving the Colts to ponder bringing in kickers to try out.

Luckily, he tested it out Thursday and was deemed good to go. Vinatieri was casually knocking down 55-yarders in practice prior to Sunday’s game.

The NFL’s oldest player was undrafted out of South Dakota State in 1996. He came over to Indianapolis after winning three Superbowls with New England. The future Hall of Famer added his fourth with the Colts in 2007.

Check out the Mount Rushmore of Vinatieri’s field goals from Mike Chappell.

Congratulations Adam!