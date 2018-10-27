× Silver Alert: Police need help finding 76-year-old woman

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. — Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for Rhea Joyce Cash. She is 76 years old, white and 5 feet, 9 inches tall. She weighs around 165 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing green pajamas when she was last seen.

Cash went missing in Cambridge City. Nobody has seen her since 6:30 a.m. Authorities believe she is in extreme danger and might need medical assistance.

If you have any information, call the Henry County Sheriff’s Department at 765-529-4901. You may also dial 911.