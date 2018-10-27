Silver Alert: Police need help finding 76-year-old woman

Posted 7:34 pm, October 27, 2018, by

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. — Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for Rhea Joyce Cash. She is 76 years old, white and 5 feet, 9 inches tall. She weighs around 165 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing green pajamas when she was last seen.

Cash went missing in Cambridge City. Nobody has seen her since 6:30 a.m. Authorities believe she is in extreme danger and might need medical assistance.

If you have any information, call the Henry County Sheriff’s Department at 765-529-4901. You may also dial 911.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.