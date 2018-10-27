Silver Alert canceled after missing Henry County woman found dead

Posted 7:34 pm, October 27, 2018, by , Updated at 11:25AM, October 28, 2018

Rhea Joyce Cash (image via Indiana State Police)

UPDATE – Indiana State Police have canceled a Silver Alert for a missing Cambridge City woman after her body was found in Henry County on Sunday.

Original Story: 

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. — Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for Rhea Joyce Cash. She is 76 years old, white and 5 feet, 9 inches tall. She weighs around 165 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing green pajamas when she was last seen.

Cash went missing in Cambridge City. Nobody has seen her since 6:30 a.m. Authorities believe she is in extreme danger and might need medical assistance.

If you have any information, call the Henry County Sheriff’s Department at 765-529-4901. You may also dial 911.

