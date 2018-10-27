Santas get together to eat and share pointers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Frankie's Home Cookin hosted Santa's Pre-Holiday Feast on Friday. The event, hosted by Hoosier Santas, allows Santas from all over the state to share tips on playing the iconic role. It also allows Santas to network and share upcoming gigs.

