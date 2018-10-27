INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Frankie's Home Cookin hosted Santa's Pre-Holiday Feast on Friday. The event, hosted by Hoosier Santas, allows Santas from all over the state to share tips on playing the iconic role. It also allows Santas to network and share upcoming gigs.
Santas get together to eat and share pointers
-
Safety group calls on Hyundai and Kia to recall 2.9M vehicles
-
Peyton Manning to host NFL edition of ESPN+ show ‘Detail’
-
Corn possibly contaminated with Salmonella, Listeria prompts recall of salads, bowls
-
Parents upset after drag queen speaks to students on career day
-
Commission gives unanimous approval for Shelby County ethanol plant
-
-
Cities where millennials make the most money
-
Indy teens to go to youth summit on gun violence in Costa Rica, learn from Nobel Peace Prize laureates
-
Elon Musk says he’s talking with Saudi fund to take Tesla private
-
New technology helping Purdue police respond to emergencies
-
Hard Truth Hills emerges as Brown County’s newest must-visit destination this fall season
-
-
Megyn Kelly apologizes for defending blackface Halloween costumes
-
5 killed in plane crash in California parking lot
-
Emotional week for Purdue superfan Tyler Trent as nation shows support