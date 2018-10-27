Indiana agency reschedules hearing on coal-to-diesel plant

Posted 4:19 pm, October 27, 2018, by

File photo

DALE, Ind. — State regulators have rescheduled a public hearing on an air permit for a coal-to-diesel plant proposed for southern Indiana .

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management will collect written comments and hear public testimony about the draft air permit during the Dec. 5 hearing at Heritage Hills High School in Lincoln City, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Riverview Energy officials say the plant proposed for the town of Dale, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northeast of Evansville, would convert the region’s plentiful coal reserves into diesel fuel and other products.

The company’s air permit application says it would have annual emissions rates of about 2.2 million tons of carbon dioxide, 255 tons of carbon monoxide and 120 tons of sulfur dioxide.

A local group opposes the project due to pollution and health concerns.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.