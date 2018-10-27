Electric Scooters will remain during the winter with a few caveats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Electric scooters became the craze of the summer in Indy, but as the cold begins to sweep through, what is going to happen to the Circle City’s hottest mode of transportation?

City officials said both scooter companies, Bird and Lime, are telling them few, if any ,scooters will be out during snow storms. Lime said they will monitor the weather closely for snow and ice. If travel becomes dangerous, they will instruct their local team to pull the scooters from the streets. Riding rules will remain the same regardless of inclement weather.

“I think that’s the thing with the first winter is to just be very receptive and responsive," said Alex Freeman with Lime's Indianapolis based team.

In the future, Lime will release a new model of their scooter, which will have a thicker tire and suspension to help with tougher terrain.

“There's no direct time when that will be in Indianapolis yet, but it is a more rugged version of our scooter," Freeman said.

City officials said scooter regulation is fluid, with their response leaving the door open to sudden changes this winter if safety becomes an issue.