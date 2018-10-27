CASTLETON, Ind. — A 9-year-old cancer survivor got some stylish new clothes on Friday, thanks to the Burlington store in Castleton and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Jillian Miller endured almost 800 days in chemotherapy. Her cancer is now in remission, and her transition back into normal student life was made a little easier with a free shopping spree.
Burlington store hosts shopping spree for young cancer survivor
