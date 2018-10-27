Burlington store hosts shopping spree for young cancer survivor

Posted 5:34 pm, October 27, 2018, by

CASTLETON, Ind. — A 9-year-old cancer survivor got some stylish new clothes on Friday, thanks to the Burlington store in Castleton and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Jillian Miller endured almost 800 days in chemotherapy. Her cancer is now in remission, and her transition back into normal student life was made a little easier with a free shopping spree.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.