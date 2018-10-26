× Woman arrested, man hospitalized after Anderson stabbing

ANDERSON, Ind. – A woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man several times in Anderson.

“I’m just shocked. I’m just in total shock right now,” said Marcie Spencer, a neighbor.

Around 11 p.m. Friday, police were called out to Fletcher Street. They say they found 39-year-old Lindsay Merrill at the scene while the victim was fighting for his life at the hospital.

“A friend drove the victim to the hospital,” said Major Joel Sandefur, with the Anderson Police Department.

Investigators say the stabbing happened in front of a group of people. This is not being called a domestic incident, but Merrill and the victim do know one another. Neighbors say they saw some police activity but didn’t know someone was stabbed.

“I’ve never seen any trouble around here since I’ve visited a lot. It’s been pretty quiet, pretty unusual,” said George Allen, a neighbor.

When FOX59 asked Anderson police about a motive behind the brutal attack, all police would say it that it was a “disagreement over property.”

“You don’t use a knife. You don’t use a gun. You try to talk it out or you walk away. Or you call the police. You don’t stab somebody,” said Spencer.

Police have not yet released the victim’s name. At last check he is in serious condition at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Indianapolis. Merrill is facing aggravated battery use when results in loss or impairment of a bodily function.

This is the second stabbing in Madison County within a 12-hour time span. The previous one happened in Chesterfield.