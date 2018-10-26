Shots fired report on near east side leads police to nearly $500,000 in cash, large stash of drugs

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A shots fired call on the near east side of Indianapolis led to the discovery of drugs and nearly $500,000 in cash, police say.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of North Ewing Street around 8:40 p.m. on Oct. 20 after a caller reported hearing shots fired in the area.

The caller also reported seeing four or five men carrying black trash bags leave in a white Chevy Impala. After securing the area, investigators saw drugs and cash in plain sight in the home.

They requested a search warrant and went inside the residence, where they founds $479,982 in cash along with more than four kilos of cocaine, a pound of marijuana, an ounce of methamphetamine and a handgun.

IMPD said no arrests have been made in connection with the case so far.

Anyone with information about this case or other criminal activity around Indianapolis should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 or (TIPS).