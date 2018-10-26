Expect rain on and off Friday across central Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An umbrella and rain jacket are needed for Friday! Rain has already begun for most in central Indiana and will be on and off all day long. This is what's left after Hurricane Willa went through Mexico earlier this week. Kids may want the rain boots if they'll be walking to school.





Today's high only hits 50 (more than ten degrees below the average).

There will be dry moments, but most of the day will feature rain on and off. Light to moderate rainfall is expected with up to a half inch possible south of Indianapolis and lower totals north of the city.

The weekend looks chilly and soggy overall, but Saturday looks like the better of the two weekend days. If you wanted to get outside, that's your better bet. Rain is still possible Saturday but is much more likely Sunday. Neither days will be as rainy as Friday, though.

Monday and Tuesday look fairly pleasant and dry, but rain is possible on Wednesday for Halloween.

Your Emoji forecast recommends an umbrella for Friday!