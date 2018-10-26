Popular East Side Hot dog vendor getting help from community to achieve his culinary dream

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- After years serving up hot dogs in the bitter cold, a popular, East Side food cart vendor is pleading for a chance to make his dream come true.

The owner of Garcia's Hot Dogs has spent seven winters in Indy, and more than three decades behind his cart. He said the long winters are taking it's toll, and he needs a food truck. The new digs would allow him to expand his menu, and keep warm. His customers call him infectious, and said they come for the amazing hot dogs, but it's his personality that keeps them coming back. He's out there every day regardless of the weather.

“When you have a family to feed you can not make, you make only to live it,” Abacuc Garcia said of the difficulties of trying to save money for a food truck.

Garcia went to social media asking for financial help. Within days, graphic designers in the Irvington community created logos and t-shirts for him. Their sales will net him $2,000.

“You want to support him. You want to give him your money," said Sarah Chumbley, a graphic designer heading the shirt project, "You don’t feel like your getting a service, you feel like you’re visiting him.”

Garcia’s shirts are going fast, and will be sold at this weekend’s extremely popular Halloween festival in Irvington. Even if Garcia is able to raise enough money to get a food truck, he said he will never leave his neighborhood.