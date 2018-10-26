× IMPD asks Hoosiers to plan alternate routes around downtown due to President Trump’s visit Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– President Donald Trump’s visit to Indianapolis on Saturday will cause some traffic headaches for drivers downtown, so police are asking people to plan ahead.

The President is coming to speak at the FFA Convention at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Street closures will be in place from 6 a.m. until approximately 5 p.m. During that time, Delaware and Pennsylvania Streets will be closed to all through traffic between Maryland and South Streets.

There will be temporary street closures between 1 – 5 p.m. from the Indianapolis International Airport to Bankers Life Fieldhouse. IMPD says these closures will be for 30 minutes at a time starting when Air Force One arrives and continuing until it departs.

Tickets are not available for members of the public to attend the President’s speech, but CBS4 will live stream it on our website and Facebook page.