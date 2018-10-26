Former CFO of Miami County company accused of embezzling funds

Posted 8:33 pm, October 26, 2018

David Holt

PERU, Ind. – The former chief financial officer of Thrush Company Inc. in Miami County is accused of embezzling funds from the company.

Indiana State Police say 50-year-old David Bradley of Logansport was arrested on 24 felony theft charges Wednesday morning.

Detectives began investigating the case after receiving information of possible embezzlement by Holt.

Police say the investigation revealed Holt allegedly used multiple methods to embezzle funds from the company, included paying over the amount of his approved payroll, using the company credit card for personal expenses, and writing himself checks from the company account.

The money was purportedly used for his personal gain, according to police.

Holt is being incarcerated in the Miami County Jail with a $50,000 cash bond.

