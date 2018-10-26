× Elwood man who was previously arrested for sex crimes involving child faces more charges

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – A Madison County man is back behind bars and facing more charges of sex crimes involving a child.

Jason Maddox, 38, has been charged with sexual misconduct with a minor and child molestation.

He is currently being held in the Madison County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

The newest case against Jason Maddox came to light in July 12, 2018 after a girl told DCS Maddox touched and fondled her dozens of times over the past decade.

The girl told DCS that Maddox was a lot stronger than her and he would force her to the ground and hold her down with one hand. She said she tried everything she could to get away from him, but she was unsuccessful.

At one point, she told who she thought was a trusted adult, but the adult told her not to say anything because Maddox was getting a plea deal from a previous case.

According to court docs, the sex crimes took place even after Maddox had previously been arrested for child molestation, child solicitation and drug dealing in 2016.

You can report child sex crimes by calling the Indiana Department of Child Services at 800-800-5556.