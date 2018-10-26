× Coroner rules deaths of Hamilton Southeastern teachers murder-suicide

FISHERS, Ind. – The deaths of two Hamilton Southeastern teachers found in their Fishers home Wednesday have been declared a murder-suicide.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office announced Friday that 44-year-old Kristal Sergi’s was ruled a homicide and her cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. As for her husband 52-year-old Frank Sergi II, his manner of death was ruled a suicide and the cause was one gunshot wound to the head.

The Sergis’ bodies were found in their home on Dorster Street near 131st St. and Olio Rd. after neighbors reported hearing gunshots around 6 p.m.

Minutes before that, one family friend tells CBS4 he and several others got a text message from the husband, saying to look after the couple’s kids and gave some phone numbers to call.

Neighbors say the wife Kristal no longer lived at the home which went up for sale in August. Court records show the couple filed for divorce that same month.

Police say they did not have a history of violence being reported between the couple and repeated this appears to be an isolated incident.

Both the husband and wife were longtime staff members of the Hamilton Southeastern school district. Following their deaths, the school corporation temporarily closed the two schools where the couple worked, Hoosier Road Elementary and at Fall Creek Intermediate, and offered counseling to those who are grieving.

A candlelight vigil was also held in honor of Kristal on Thursday, with a large crowd gathered for the slain teacher.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information that may help authorities is asked to call Lt. Todd Crowder at 317-595-3329.