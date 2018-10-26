× Colts anticipate Adam Vinatieri, Jack Doyle playing vs. Raiders

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Adam Vinatieri’s pursuit of Morten Andersen should resume Sunday in Oakland.

The Indianapolis Colts’ veteran placekicker is expected to play against the Raiders after receiving extensive treatment this week for an injured right groin. Vinatieri tested the injury Thursday and did not kick Friday.

“He responded well and it looks like he’ll be on track to play, barring some unforeseen circumstance,” Frank Reich said Friday. “He should be ready to go.”

Vinatieri did not meet with the media Friday as he continued to receive treatment.

Prior to kicking Thursday, he indicated he probably would know his availability for the game after practice.

“It’ll be easy to say ‘no’ if it’s not right,” Vinatieri said. “And if it feels pretty good, we’ll keep going forward.”

Earlier in the week he made it clear his intention was to play, if the injury allowed.

“I’m nervously confident,” he said Tuesday. “I’m going to try to be as smart as possible, but as you know I’m also pretty darned competitive. We’ll see.”

Vinatieri hasn’t missed a game due to injury since 2009. He needs 5 points to supplant Andersen (2,544) as the NFL’s all-time scoring leader.

The team took measures this week for being without Vinatieri by bringing in free-agent kickers Cairo Santos, Kai Forbath and Taylor Bertolet for workouts.

Doyle returning

Reich ruled five players out of the Raiders game, but the list did not include Jack Doyle. The Pro Bowl tight end returned to practice this week after missing five games with a hip injury.

Asked if Doyle had a chance of playing against the Raiders, Reich replied, “It’s looking that way.

“After being out a while you hesitate to kind of give that full endorsement, but it’s been a good week and he’s looked good, so hoping he gets in the action.”

Ruled out: safety Malik Hooker (back), running back Robert Turbin (shoulder), defensive lineman Jihad Ward (ankle), tight end Erik Swoope (knee) and wide receiver Ryan Grant (hamstring).

