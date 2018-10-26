× Alcohol suspected in fatal crash on city’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead following an early morning crash on the city’s southeast side. IMPD investigators say they suspect alcohol was a factor in the accident.

It happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. Friday near the intersection of S. Sherman Dr. and Southeastern Ave. One of the driver’s involved in the crash–a female believed to be in her 30’s–was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was checked by medics and then released.

An IMPD crash investigation team, including a DUI unit, is at the scene sorting through evidence to determine exactly what happened.

“Any time there’s a fatal or a serious bodily injury crash, state law requires the drivers–everybody involved–to give a blood test,” explained IMPD Capt. Michael Elder. “I will say there is alcohol suspected in this crash.”

Investigators believe a white SUV was traveling northwest on Southeastern Ave., and a maroon-colored coupe was heading south on Sherman Dr. when the SUV T-boned the car.