× A chance for rain in central Indiana this weekend

A series of cold fronts will move across central Indiana and keep us cool through the weekend.

The first wave of rain came Friday and a second wave of scattered showers will develop late Saturday.

Rain will continue Sunday and we may see a rain/snow mix Sunday night as another cold front moves across the state.

Expect a dry, cool Monday.

Highs will be in the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday with dry weather Tuesday and chance for rain early on Wednesday.

Expect a few showers for college games this weekend.

More rain will develop Saturday.

Highs will be in the 50s Saturday.

Highs will be in the 60s Sunday.

We’ll have a cool, dry Monday.

We’ll have a sunny, warmer Tuesday.

Expect a chance for rain early Wednesday.