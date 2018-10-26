A chance for rain in central Indiana this weekend
A series of cold fronts will move across central Indiana and keep us cool through the weekend.
The first wave of rain came Friday and a second wave of scattered showers will develop late Saturday.
Rain will continue Sunday and we may see a rain/snow mix Sunday night as another cold front moves across the state.
Expect a dry, cool Monday.
Highs will be in the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday with dry weather Tuesday and chance for rain early on Wednesday.
Expect a few showers for college games this weekend.
More rain will develop Saturday.
Highs will be in the 50s Saturday.
Highs will be in the 60s Sunday.
We’ll have a cool, dry Monday.
We’ll have a sunny, warmer Tuesday.
Expect a chance for rain early Wednesday.