3 people killed in crash on northeast side of Indianapolis, police say

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police say three people died in a crash on the northeast side of Indianapolis Friday morning.

According to police, the crash happened near Fall Creek and Shadeland. It involved a car and a semi truck.

The intersection is currently blocked, and it was unclear when it would reopen. IMPD confirmed three people were killed.

