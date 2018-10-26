13 students go to hospital after 2 buses slid off road in southern Indiana

Posted 9:22 pm, October 26, 2018, by , Updated at 09:25PM, October 26, 2018

File image

MAUCKPORT, Ind. — Two school buses transporting fourth-graders on a field trip have slid off a southern Indiana road, sending 13 of the students to a hospital.

Greater Clark County Schools spokeswoman Erin Bojorquez says the buses with students from Jonathan Jennings Elementary School in Charlestown were headed to Squire Boone Caverns in Harrison County when they slid off a road Friday morning. A combination of rain and a newly paved and oiled road is being blamed for the accident.

Bojorquez says 13 students were transported to a hospital and later released.

The South Harrison Community Schools sent buses to transport students to a nearby school so they could use the restrooms and have lunch.

