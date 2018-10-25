US Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to speak at FFA Convention Friday

Posted 4:34 pm, October 25, 2018, by

Betsy DeVos (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– United States Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos will speak at the FFA Convention in Indianapolis Friday.

DeVos will be joined by Assistant Secretary for Career, Technical and Adult Education Scott Stump. They will tour the Expo Center and participate in a roundtable with student leaders.

Afterward, she’ll deliver remarks at the FFA General Session at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, where she’ll encourage students to explore pathways to success after high school that they’re learning about through the FFA.

Her remarks are expected to begin at 12:30 p.m.

Her appearance comes before President Donald Trump speaks at the convention on Saturday.

