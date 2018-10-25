Trishaw gets seniors out and about

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ZIONSVILLE, Ind.-- It’s an odd looking three-wheeled contraption with a front seat. It’s called a Trishaw and seniors at the Zionsville Meadows are thrilled to take a ride in it.

“The residents love it,” said the general manager of the Zionsville Meadows, Nick Halstead. “They come to my office and ask when’s the next pilot going to be here for the next ride. So they’re really enjoying it.”

The whole idea behind Trishaw rides is to get people who love to ride bikes connected with elderly folks who like to go for a ride. It’s an idea hatched in Denmark and grown globally. In fact, finding pilots, or drivers, has been no problem at all.

“One of the things that’s happening is that there’s so many people who want to volunteer to be drivers. Not only are the people in Zionsville interested in this, also employees of American Senior Communities and employees of health and hospital corporation, have volunteered,” said Sheila Guenin of Health and Hospital Corporation.

The Trishaw used at Zionsville Meadows was purchased with a donation from the Eskanazi Foundation. It is motorized, so going uphill isn’t too much of a bother. Jeff Russell, who is a retired nurse and now president of the Zionsville chapter of Cycling Without Age, has found his calling.

“We just take them around the neighborhoods, beautiful tree-lined streets. And they are enjoying themselves, meeting neighbors and having a great time,” said Russell. “And it goes both ways, the riders get something and the pilots get something too.”

The rides generally last around 30 minutes and the best part: they are free of charge.

For more on Trishaws, click here.