× Toddler dies after accidentally shooting himself in northern Indiana home

LOGANSPORT, Ind. – A 3-year-old boy in Logansport died Thursday after apparently shooting himself by accident.

Lt. AJ Rozzi tells WLFI that it happened inside a home on Treen Street around 11:30 a.m. and the weapon used was a semi-automatic gun.

Police told the news station that the boy was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, but later died from his injuries.

Rozzi tells the Pharos-Tribune the child’s father was helping someone lay flooring inside the home, and the shooting occurred while the two were out gathering supplies. Police say an adult babysitter was supervising the child at the time.

Police haven’t released where the boy shot himself. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.