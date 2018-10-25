× Toddler accidentally shoots self at northern Indiana home

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (AP) — Police in northern Indiana say a toddler was critically injured when he apparently accidentally shot himself.

Logansport Police Lt. A.J. Rozzi said the 3-year-old boy was airlifted to a hospital following the shooting Thursday morning at a home in that city. The child’s name wasn’t immediately released.

Rozzi tells the Pharos-Tribune the child’s father was helping someone lay flooring inside the home, and the shooting occurred while the two were out gathering supplies. Police say an adult babysitter was supervising the child at the time.

Rozzi said the gun was a semi-automatic, and there appeared to be only one gunshot wound. It wasn’t clear where on the child’s body the wound was or who the gun belonged to.