“They really are life saving at this point,” IACS shelter at capacity and in desperate need of adoptions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- It's becoming a dangerous trend that's peaking on tragic. Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) is once again at capacity, and in dire need of adoptions.

Workers are doing all the can to keep these animals from being put down, but time and space are running out.

“As an open admission shelter we have to take any animal that comes to our door," IACS Kennel Manager Laura Keith said, “We are unable to control how many animals are coming to our shelter, so its very difficult to get ahead.”

The shelter has spent countless hours trying to distance themselves from a kill shelter reputation, and at times are working late to give these animals care. They are averaging 30-50 pets being dropped off at the shelter a day.

“Our intake door opens at 10 a.m., and there is a line of people waiting to come in, and that door is revolving," Keith said, “We need the public's help to save lives. To come in, and do these life saving adoptions. They really are life saving at this point.”

IACS said they are working toward a solution, but remained tight-lipped on their plans. They responded with, "I don't think we can say." They said something is on the horizon, and that management is working with experts and other shelters to formulate the plan. They hinted that part of that plan could involve integrating drop off appointments to slow the rate, and help people find ways to keep their pets.

The shelter is open every day but Wednesday. They are desperately close to having to make more difficult decisions on some of these animals. If you are thinking of adopting an animal, now is the time. For more information head to their website.