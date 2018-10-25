South Carolina officer sees boy playing by himself, stops to play some football

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. – A South Carolina police officer is earning praise online for his kind gesture.

The Summerville officer saw a little boy playing football in the yard by himself. He stopped his cruiser and tossed the football around for a while.

A surveillance camera outside the home captured the sweet moment, which involved Officer T. Bilancione. The boy’s parents sent the department a message thanking him for his kindness.

“My son was throwing the football up to himself in the yard and your officer noticed and stopped to play for a couple minutes. This made my son’s day and I wanted this officer to know…he rocks.”