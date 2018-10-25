× Rain begins Friday and stays for most of the weekend

A series of cold fronts will move across central Indiana and keep us cool.

We’ll have several chances for rain though the weekend and into early next week.

The first wave of rain will move in overnight.

Rain is likely Friday before tapering off Friday night.

A second wave of scattered showers will develop late Saturday.

Rain will continue Sunday through early Monday.

We may see a rain/snow mix in the colder air Monday.

Rain moves in by Friday morning.

Rain is likely statewide by lunchtime.

Rain will continue through the afternoon drive.

Up to a half inch of rain is likely Friday.

Rain will continue through Friday evening.

Expect a cool, wet night for high school football.

Rain will develop Saturday night.

Showers are likely on Sunday.

Rain will change to a rain/snow mix on Monday.