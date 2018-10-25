People can dispose of prescription drugs at Indiana State Police posts Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — People who want to dispose of prescription drugs can drop them off at just about any Indiana State Police post on Saturday between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The only state police post not participating is the Toll Road Post.

Saturday is the day the Drug Enforcement Administration is sponsoring the 16th nationwide “Prescription Drug Take Back” initiative. The “Take Back” initiative seeks to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft through proper disposal of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

Only liquid and pill medications will be accepted. No needles, new or used, will be accepted for disposal.

The service is free and anonymous with no questions asked.

