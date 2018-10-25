× Mamma Mia! Watch teams compete in real life Mario Kart race

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Get your turtle shells and banana peels ready! The Human Mario Kart GP is coming back to Indy!

On Saturday, October 27, teams will pedal drift trikes through the Mario Kart-inspired track at the Circle City Industrial Complex. Obstacles include turtle shell water balloons, banana peels, Koopa Island super soakers, rainbow road lights and more.

The track layout this year has expanded to include indoor and outdoor terrain.

The grand prize first place package includes the coveted 2018 Mushroom Cup

Diver registration has closed for the event, but the hosts say it’s just as much fun for the spectators. You can load up on water balloons, dodgeballs, super soakers and more to get in on the action. There is also a costume contest for spectators (after all, it is Halloween weekend).

Doors open at 1 p.m. and it wraps up around 10 p.m. Admission to the events is FREE if you RSVP, but it will cost you $5 at the door. Find more event details here.