Here’s where you can vote early across central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Early voting is well underway across central Indiana.
Several locations around the area opened Oct. 10 for early voting. As long as you’re properly registered to vote in the county of your residence, you can vote early at any of the centers in your county.
As is required by Indiana state law, you must provide a valid photo ID issued by the state or federal government. The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is Oct. 29. The voter registration deadline was Oct. 9.
The midterm election is Tuesday, Nov. 6. You can go here to check your registration status, learn more about your ballot, and find your polling location.
Here’s a look at early voting centers around the Indianapolis area:
Marion County
Marion County Clerk’s office
- 200 E Washington St W122, Indianapolis, IN 46204
- Hours: 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. weekdays Oct. 10 – Oct. 25; 8 a.m.- 7 p.m. weekdays Oct. 26 – Nov. 2; weekends 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Oct. 27- Nov. 4; 8 a.m. – noon Nov. 5
Glick Technology Center
- 2620 N. Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46208
- Hours: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. weekdays Oct. 26 – Nov. 4; 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. weekends Oct. 27 – Nov. 4
Franklin Township Annex Learning Center
- 6019 S. Franklin Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46259
- Hours: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. weekdays Oct. 26 – Nov. 4; 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. weekends Oct. 27 – Nov. 4
International Marketplace Coalition
- 3685 Commercial Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46222
- Hours: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. weekdays Oct. 26 – Nov. 4; 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. weekends Oct. 27 – Nov. 4
Lawrence Education & Community Center
- 6501 Sunnyside Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46236
- Hours: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. weekdays Oct. 26 – Nov. 4; 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. weekends Oct. 27 – Nov. 4
Perry Township Government Center
- 4925 Shelby St, Indianapolis, IN 46227, #200
- Hours: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. weekdays Oct. 26 – Nov. 4; 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. weekends Oct. 27 – Nov. 4
Washington Township Government Center
- 5302 N. Keystone Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220, Suite E
- Hours: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. weekdays Oct. 26 – Nov. 4; 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. weekends Oct. 27 – Nov. 4
Boone County
Boone County Courthouse
- 212 Courthouse Sq, Lebanon, IN 46052
- Hours: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Oct. 27 and Nov. 3; 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Nov. 1 and Nov. 2; 8 a.m. – noon Nov. 5
Whitestown Municipal Building
- 6210 Veterans Drive, Whitestown, IN 46075
- Hours: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Oct. 27 and Nov. 3; 1 p.m. – 8 p.m. Nov. 1 and Nov. 2
Zionsville Town Hall
- 1100 W Oak St, Zionsville, IN 46077
- Hours: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Oct. 27 and Nov. 3; 1 p.m. – 8 p.m. Nov. 1 and Nov. 2
Boone County Senior Services
- 8335, 515 Crown Pointe Dr, Lebanon, IN 46052
- Hours: 1 p.m. – 8 p.m. Nov. 1 and Nov. 2; 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Nov. 3
Freedom Church
- 2061 Indianapolis Ave, Lebanon, IN 46052
- Hours: 1 p.m. – 8 p.m. Nov. 1 and Nov. 2; 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Nov. 3
Zionsville Presbyterian Church
- 4775 W 116th St, Zionsville, IN 46077
- Hours: 1 p.m. – 8 p.m. Nov. 1 and Nov. 2; 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Nov. 3
Thorntown Public Library
- 124 N Market St, Thorntown, IN 46071
- Hours: 1 p.m. – 8 p.m. Nov. 1 and Nov. 2; 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Nov. 3
Jamestown Municipal Building
- 421 E Main St, Jamestown, IN 46147
- Hours: 1 p.m. – 8 p.m. Nov. 1 and Nov. 2; 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Nov. 3
Hamilton County
Judicial Center
- 1 Hamilton County Square, Noblesville, IN 46060
- Hours: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. weekdays Oct. 10 – Nov. 2; 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Oct. 27 and Nov. 3; 8 a.m. – noon Nov. 5
Carmel Clay Public Library
- 55 4th Ave. SE, Carmel, IN 46032
- Hours: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. Oct. 24 and 25; 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Oct. 26, Oct. 27, Nov. 2 and Nov. 3; 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. Nov. 1
Fishers City Hall
- 1 Municipal Dr., Fishers, IN 46038
- Hours: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. Oct. 24 and 25; 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Oct. 27 and Nov. 3; 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. Nov. 1
Westfield City Hall
- 130 E. Penn St., Westfield, IN 46074
- Hours: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. Oct. 24 and 25; 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Oct. 26, Oct. 27, Nov. 2 and Nov. 3; 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. Nov. 1
Hancock County
Hancock County Courthouse
- 9 E. Main St., Greenfield, IN 46140
- Hours: 8 – 4 p.m. weekdays Oct. 10 – Nov. 4; 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Oct. 27 and Nov. 3; 8 a.m. – noon Nov. 5
McCordsville Town Hall
- 6280 W 800 N., McCordsville, IN 46055
- Hours: 8 – 4 p.m. weekdays Oct. 10 – Nov. 4; 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Oct. 27 and Nov. 3; 8 a.m. – noon Nov. 5
Hancock County Public Library – Greenfield
- 900 W McKenzie Road, Greenfield IN 46140
- Hours: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturdays and 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Sundays Oct. 27- Nov. 4
Hancock County Public Library – New Palestine
- 5087 W. US 52, New Palestine, IN 46163
- Hours: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturdays and 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Sundays Oct. 27- Nov. 4
Hendricks County
Hendricks County Government Center
- 355 S. Washington St., Danville, IN 46122
- Hours: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. weekdays Oct. 10 – Nov. 2; 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Oct. 20, 27 and Nov. 3; 8 a.m. – noon Nov. 5
Brownsburg Library
- 450 S Jefferson St., Brownsburg, IN 46112
- Hours: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. Oct. 17,18, 24, 25 and 31 and Nov. 1; 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Oct. 19, 20, 26 and 27 and Nov. 2 and 3
Guilford Township Community Center
- 1500 S Center St, Plainfield, IN 46168
- Hours: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. Oct. 17,18, 24, 25 and 31 and Nov. 1; 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Oct. 19, 20, 26 and 27 and Nov. 2 and 3
Harvest Bible Chapel
- 420 Gable Crossing Dr, Avon, IN 46123
- Hours: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. Oct. 17, 18, 24, 25 and 31 and Nov. 1; 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Oct. 19, 20, 26 and 27 and Nov. 2 and 3
Johnson County
Johnson County Courthouse
- 5 E. Jefferson St., Franklin, IN 46131
- Hours: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. weekdays Oct. 10 – Nov. 2; 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Oct. 27 and Nov. 3; 8:30 a.m. – noon Nov. 5
Trafalgar Public Library
- 424 S. Tower St., Trafalgar, IN 46181
- Hours: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Oct. 27 and Nov. 3; 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Nov. 1 and 2
Vineyard Christian Church
- 512 S. Madison Ave, Greenwood, IN 46143
- Hours: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Oct. 27 and Nov. 3; 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Nov. 1 and 2
Edinburgh Public Library
- 119 W. Main Cross St., Edinburgh, IN 46124
- Hours: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Oct. 27 and Nov. 3; 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Nov. 1 and 2
Mt. Pleasant Christian Church
- 381 N. Bluff Road, Greenwood, IN 46143
- Hours: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Nov. 3; 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Nov. 1 and 2
Madison County
Madison County Courthouse
- 16 E. 9th Street, Anderson, IN 46016
- Hours: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. weekdays Oct. 10 through Oct. 26; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 27 and Nov. 3; 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Nov. 2; 8 a.m. – noon Nov. 5
Morgan County
Mooresville Government Center
- 4 E. Harrison St., Mooresville, IN 46158
- Hours: 8:30 – 4 p.m. weekdays Oct. 22 – Nov. 2; 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Oct. 27 and Nov. 3; 8:30 a.m. – noon Nov. 5
Administration Building
- 180 S. Main St., Martinsville, IN 46151
- Hours: 8 – 4 p.m. weekdays Oct. 10 – Nov. 2; 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Oct. 27 and Nov. 3; 8 a.m. – noon Nov. 5
Monrovia Christian Church
- 710 Gordon Road, Monrovia, IN 46157
- Hours: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Oct. 27 and Nov. 3
Shelby County
Shelby County Courthouse
- 407 S Harrison St., Shelbyville, IN 46176
- Hours: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. weekdays Oct. 10 – Nov. 2; 8 a.m. – noon Nov. 5; 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Oct. 27 and Nov. 3