Head-on crash in Howard County kills 3

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. – A head-on crash involving two vehicles left three people dead in Howard County on Thursday.

County coroner Steve Seele says it happened on State Road 22 west of 600 West at about 4 p.m.

Seele added that all the deceased were adults from Howard County and there were no other occupants or injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.