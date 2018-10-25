× Hamilton Southeastern teachers found dead in Fishers home identified

FISHERS, Ind. – Authorities have identified the Hamilton Southeastern teachers found dead in their Fishers home on Wednesday.

The Hamilton County coroner said the couple has been identified as 52-year-old Frank Sergi II and 44-year-old Kristal Sergi. Their causes of death are expected to be announced Friday.

The bodies were discovered in a home on Dorster Street near 131st St. and Olio Rd. after gunshots were reported by neighbors at about 6 p.m.

Detectives and crime scene technicians responded to the scene and began interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence. Based on the evidence at the scene and the information obtained thus far, detectives believe the Sergis are the only individuals directly involved in this incident. However, anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective/Lieutenant Todd Crowder at 317-595-3329.

According to court records, the Sergie had filed for divorce in August. Neighbors can only wonder if that separation led to the violence.

“To see this it’s like wow, how and why would it drive someone to do something so sad and tragic,” said neighbor Michael Jensen. “Unbelievable.”

The Hamilton Southeastern school district said the Sergis were longtime staff members and classes were canceled at Hoosier Road Elementary and Fall Creek Intermediate schools on Thursday. The district says those schools will be closed again on Friday. The building will be open for staff and students to receive grief and mental health supports.