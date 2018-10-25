Dry and cool Thursday with rain arriving Friday

Posted 7:21 am, October 25, 2018, by , Updated at 07:52AM, October 25, 2018

Won't need the umbrella until Friday, but a jacket is still needed Thursday morning!  With so much more cloud cover than the last few days we'll really feel the chill as that easterly breeze blows through.

Highs continue to struggle  today, only topping off around 54.  Mostly cloudy and chilly.

Rain will slide in southwest of Indianapolis early Friday morning and spread across the area over the morning hours.  The rain will be light-to-moderate and on and off for most of Friday.  Friday afternoon athletics may end up cancelled.  Rain will thin out by Friday evening.

Rain totals will be higher south of Indianapolis.  Totals near Bloomington and Columbus should be around a quarter inch.

Temperatures struggle all weekend long.  If you do want to be outside, Saturday will be your better bet since we'll have scattered showers Sunday.

