INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis has become a haven for pinball aficionados. There are machines to play at places like the Sinking Ship, Tappers, Pinvault and Centerpoint Brewing.

CBS4 photojournalist Greg Dunn went to a pinball tournament at the Sinking Ship Pub to find out why this retro past time has bounced back.

The next tournament at the Sinking Ship is November 21 at 7 p.m.

You can find more information on pinball events throughout Indiana here.